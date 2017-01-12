Football: Search to replace Blankenship begins

FAYETTEVILLE -- The search for the next Fayetteville football coach is underway.

Unlike the school's previous search which took place just last spring, however, Fayetteville school officials don't expect such an expedited process in this hiring to replace former coach Bill Blankenship.

"Because of the timing of where we are and the work our committee did with our last search, we're in a much better situation," Fayetteville athletic director Steve Janski said. "The process has already begun, both formally and informally and the job was officially posted (Tuesday) night. But we already have resumes on file from out last search and we don't have to burn the midnight oil."

Blankenship, who was hired by Fayetteville last June 8 and led the Purple'Dogs to a second-straight Class 7A championship, resigned Jan. 4 and accepted the head coach position at Owasso, Okla. Blankenship, with his strong ties to the Tulsa area as a former Tulsa Union and Tulsa University coach, cited a desire to return closer to family as his reason for leaving Fayetteville after just one season.

Janski said the opening is attracting a lot of attention.

"We have interest from every level already," Janski said. "This is the best job in the state and it's unbelievable the interest in this job."

Fayetteville formed a search committee last spring when the district hired Blankenship, and Janski said the same committee method would be used to help determine the next football coach.

"We will use the same core members of the committee because it was such a success during our last search," Janski said. "Our district personnel will be our core group on the committee."

Janski, Fayetteville High principal Chad Scott, assistant superintendent John L. Colbert, football booster club president Neil Shipley, former Bulldog Michael Brisiel and faculty representative Liz Caudle made up the search committee when hiring Blankenship. Janski said dates on when the committee will meet and begin to finalize the search process haven't been determined.

One change from Fayetteville's previous vacancy is the program's leadership decision in between head coaches. Last spring, Fayetteville named Benji Mahan interim coach after Daryl Patton resigned and before Bill Blankenship was hired.

During this search, no interim coach will be named.

"Because of the timing last time we had to have a point man," Janski said. "We had to have an interim.

"This time, we'll go with a division of labor. Our staff does a great job and they will share that work load and are very capable of handling our off-season duties."

Sports on 01/12/2017