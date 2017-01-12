Home /
JUCO All-American set to visit Hogs
This article was published today at 5:24 p.m.
One of the nation's top junior college prospects plans to officially visit Arkansas during the Jan. 20-22 weekend.
Coach Bret Bielema visited junior college All-American defensive lineman Malik Young Thursday morning, and the meeting went well enough for him to plan a visit.
Young, 6-3, 283 pounds, of Eastern Arizona College has approximately 14 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona State, TCU, Louisville, Nebraska and others.
He recorded 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks and .5 tackles for loss this past season and earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors while also being named the Western State Football League Defensive Player of the Year.
Young attended Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga., before junior college.
