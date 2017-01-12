Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017, 5:46 p.m.

JUCO All-American set to visit Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 5:24 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS • @NWAMICHAELW University of Arkansas Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema chats with Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze before the start of their game Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

One of the nation's top junior college prospects plans to officially visit Arkansas during the Jan. 20-22 weekend.

Coach Bret Bielema visited junior college All-American defensive lineman Malik Young Thursday morning, and the meeting went well enough for him to plan a visit.

Young, 6-3, 283 pounds, of Eastern Arizona College has approximately 14 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona State, TCU, Louisville, Nebraska and others.

He recorded 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks and .5 tackles for loss this past season and earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors while also being named the Western State Football League Defensive Player of the Year.

Young attended Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga., before junior college.

