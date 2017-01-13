Former Fayetteville Mayor Fred Vorsanger dies

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fred Vorsanger, 88, former mayor and University of Arkansas administrator, has died.

Vorsanger served as the last mayor under Fayetteville's city manager-city board form of government. He sat on the City Board from 1989 to 1992. He died Thursday.

He became manager of Bud Walton Arena when it opened in 1993, a duty he held until retiring in 2009. From there, he became senior policy advisor for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Steve Clark, chamber president, said he knew Vorsanger for decades. They met when Vorsanger was chief financial officer for the university.

"Fred was a perfect gentleman," Clark said. "He touched so many hearts and so many lives."

He is survived by his wife, Doreen, two sons, a daughter and five grandchildren.

Nelson-Berna is handling the funeral arrangements.

NW News on 01/14/2017