Pulaski County sheriff's office: 21-year-old sought in shooting outside convenience store

A man considered armed and dangerous is sought in a shooting outside a Little Rock convenience store last month, authorities say.

Robert G. Strawn, 21, of Mabelvale is wanted on a charge of terroristic act in the shooting at the Valero at 14401 Arch St.

Strawn and his girlfriend reportedly drove to the address to make a payment on a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta owned by a 22-year-old woman, according to a report.

When the woman arrived with her boyfriend and someone else to take the payment, authorities said, Strawn and his girlfriend exited the vehicle.

The woman then got into the Volkswagen and began driving off, at which point Strawn pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Strawn later got into a green Toyota pickup and fled the scene.

Speaking with the sheriff's office, the woman told investigators that the vehicle was registered to her and that she wanted to take it back after Strawn's girlfriend had not been making payments.

The vehicle was grazed by a bullet, the report noted. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding Strawn’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6600.