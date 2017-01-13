Motorist arrested in death of Arkansas woman who was crossing U.S. 64 with walker

Van Buren police have arrested a New Jersey man after an 84-year-old woman crossing U.S. 64 with a walker was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening.

A news release from the police department said Michael Kenask, 35, of Howell, N.J., was arrested on charges of negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated first offense and careless driving. He was being held without bail Thursday in the Crawford County jail.

The release said Wilma Delores Glass of Van Buren was walking across U.S. 64 to Cloverleaf Shopping Center about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit. The stretch of U.S. 64 where the fatality occurred is four lanes with a turn lane.

Kenask's blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit when it was tested at the Crawford County jail, the release said. In Arkansas, a person with a blood-alcohol level exceeding 0.08 percent is considered intoxicated.

No other details on the fatality were released Thursday.

