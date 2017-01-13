Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:22 p.m.

North Little Rock Chinese restaurant 'ransacked' in burglary, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.

A North Little Rock Chinese restaurant was ransacked in a burglary early Wednesday, police say.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 2 a.m. to Mr. Cheng’s at 4629 E. McCain Blvd. in reference to the business’s front door being broken.

According to a report, responding officers arrived to find a cash register that had been opened and appeared to be missing money.

A desk in the eatery’s office as well as several cabinets were ransacked, authorities said. Officers noted that one of the desk drawers that had a padlock had been ripped open.

The owner of the restaurant arrived a short time later, telling police that $500 in cash was missing from the cash register.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

