2 TVs, food stolen from North Little Rock Boys and Girls Club, police say

A Boys and Girls Club in North Little Rock was burglarized, resulting in the theft of a number of items, including two TVs, police said.

The after-school program’s director said he discovered around 12:38 a.m. Thursday that the lock to the building’s east door had been cut, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Inside the Boys and Girls Club at 400 N. Palm St., two TVs had been taken off their wall mounts, and several different food items had been stolen from a glass cabinet, the director told police.

A responding officer noted that a jar containing $25 was also taken from the cabinet.

Police said the plexiglass frames of four locked doors in the building’s lobby appeared to have been broken to gain entry into four rooms.

Another TV had been detached from a wall mount, but a locking system attached to the TV kept a burglar from leaving the building with it, authorities noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.