Drew Morgan added to all-star game

— Arkansas senior Drew Morgan was added to the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday and will be in St. Petersburg, Fla. for workouts this week leading up to Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field.

Morgan is the fifth Arkansas player to make this year’s East-West game. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper is on the East roster, while linebacker Brooks Ellis, who received an invitation on the East side, said he isn't feeling 100 percent and is listed as “sick" on the roster. Defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Deatrich Wise Jr. are both on the West roster.

Morgan, of Greenwood, led Arkansas and was tied for fourth in the SEC with 65 receptions. He was second on the team behind Keon Hatcher with 739 receiving yards and ranked 11th in the SEC.

The East-West game will kick off at 2 p.m. CST on the NFL Network.