In sex case, 5-year term for ex-officer
This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.
A former police officer convicted of sexually assaulting a minor was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
According to court documents, Kyle Vaughan, who previously worked for the Haskell Police Department, also was given a five-year suspended sentence. If Vaughan violates his probation, he may have to serve an additional five years in prison.
Vaughan pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault against a minor in November. According to court documents, the violations occurred in early 2015.
He was fired from the Haskell Police Department in 2015 after being arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault.
In an affidavit, police said Vaughan admitted during an interview that he had received nude photographs from a girl via Snapchat and that he had explicit conversations with that minor.
According to court documents, the minimum sentence for second-degree sexual assault is five years, and the maximum is 20 years.
State Desk on 01/14/2017
