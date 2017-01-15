The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2420 Riverfront Dr., residence, Kayla Eveld, 2 p.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $1,901.

• 2213 Dennison St., residence, Mildred Bennett, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 6, property value unknown.

72204

• 83 Broadmoor Dr., residence, Betty Hunter, 11:17 p.m. Dec. 31, property valued at $8,501.

• 2020 S. Van Buren St., residence, Miz Lunon, 9 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.

• 10111 Lanehart Rd., residence, Omeed Esfandi, midnight Jan. 7, property valued at $1,171.

72205

• 3115 W. Markham St., residence, Heidi McNamer, noon Dec. 27, property valued at $50.

• 5110 W. Markham St., business, Tai Tran, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, cash totaling $60, property valued at $3,000.

• 9112 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, unknown, 4 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $250.

• 331 Fairfax Dr., residence, Cynthia Howington, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.

• 4 Oriole Circle, residence, John Wehmer, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.

• 1205 Twin Lakes Dr., residence, Matthew Fascio, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, cash totaling $950, property valued at $1,720.

• 507 S. Pine St., residence, Johnny Briggs, 4 p.m. Jan. 5, property valued at $301.

72206

• 1324 W. 17th St., business, unknown, 7:47 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $1,125.

• 1874 S. Gaines St., residence, Ashlee Patterson, 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $24.

72207

• 4601 Crestwood Dr., residence, Holly Owens, 11 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $1,202.

72209

• 6401 Baseline Rd., residence, Michael Vinson, 10 p.m. Dec. 26, property value unknown.

• 7501 Interstate 30, business, Digan Desai, 2 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $151.

• 5923 S. University Ave., business, Scott Holmes, 4:35 a.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $6,384.

• 3701 American Manor Dr., residence, Carla Moore, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $1,301.

• 6909 Azalea Dr., residence, Bianca Guido, 3:24 p.m. Jan. 4, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $9,775.

• 3421 Green Dr., residence, Jaquonna Hardaway, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $751.

• 6100 Mitchell Dr., residence, Adreiana Jones, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5, cash totaling $200, property value unknown.

• 5810 Valley Dr., residence, Donterrio Bryles, 4 p.m. Jan. 7, property value unknown.

72210

• 13600 Otter Creek Pkwy., residence, Shaquiana Holmes, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $3,300.

72211

• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Betty Coleman, 8 a.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $61.

• 301 N. Shackleford Rd., business, Katy Kinkaid, 6 p.m. Jan. 6, cash totaling $300, property valued at $700.

• 200 N. Bowman Rd., business, David Bacon, 1:05 a.m. Jan. 7, property value unknown.

72223

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Kayla Cunningham, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $1,678.

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Shanerica Williams, 10 a.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Cody Velez, 2:48 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $401.

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Michelle Doughty, 6:13 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $301.

• 307 Miramar Blvd., residence, Jeff Buford, 8:34 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.

72227

• 3 Redcoat Lane, residence, Lori Snyder, 6 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $11,470.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1623 W. 11th St., residence, Doug Schreiber, 8:33 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $685.

• 805 W. 19th St., residence, William Brockman, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $445.

• 117 E. 21st St., residence, Timothy McHugh, midnight Jan. 6, property valued at $1,420.

72116

• 5913 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, unknown, 7:11 a.m. Jan. 3, cash totaling $345, property valued at $1,000.

• 2001 Aztec Dr., residence, Stephanie Henson, 7:10 a.m. Jan. 5, property valued at $2,010.

• 4201 E. McCain Blvd., business, unknown, 10:12 a.m. Jan. 6, property value unknown.

72117

• 709 Mills St., residence, Marilyn Moore, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, 2016, property valued at $20.

72118

• 103 Wisteria Dr., residence, Vernon Glover, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $400.

• 105 Larkspur Lane, residence, Irma Rivas, 6 p.m. Jan. 2, cash totaling $300, property valued at $1,850.

Metro on 01/15/2017