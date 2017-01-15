INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 2420 Riverfront Dr., residence, Kayla Eveld, 2 p.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $1,901.
• 2213 Dennison St., residence, Mildred Bennett, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 6, property value unknown.
72204
• 83 Broadmoor Dr., residence, Betty Hunter, 11:17 p.m. Dec. 31, property valued at $8,501.
• 2020 S. Van Buren St., residence, Miz Lunon, 9 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.
• 10111 Lanehart Rd., residence, Omeed Esfandi, midnight Jan. 7, property valued at $1,171.
72205
• 3115 W. Markham St., residence, Heidi McNamer, noon Dec. 27, property valued at $50.
• 5110 W. Markham St., business, Tai Tran, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, cash totaling $60, property valued at $3,000.
• 9112 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, unknown, 4 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $250.
• 331 Fairfax Dr., residence, Cynthia Howington, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.
• 4 Oriole Circle, residence, John Wehmer, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.
• 1205 Twin Lakes Dr., residence, Matthew Fascio, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, cash totaling $950, property valued at $1,720.
• 507 S. Pine St., residence, Johnny Briggs, 4 p.m. Jan. 5, property valued at $301.
72206
• 1324 W. 17th St., business, unknown, 7:47 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $1,125.
• 1874 S. Gaines St., residence, Ashlee Patterson, 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $24.
72207
• 4601 Crestwood Dr., residence, Holly Owens, 11 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $1,202.
72209
• 6401 Baseline Rd., residence, Michael Vinson, 10 p.m. Dec. 26, property value unknown.
• 7501 Interstate 30, business, Digan Desai, 2 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $151.
• 5923 S. University Ave., business, Scott Holmes, 4:35 a.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $6,384.
• 3701 American Manor Dr., residence, Carla Moore, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $1,301.
• 6909 Azalea Dr., residence, Bianca Guido, 3:24 p.m. Jan. 4, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $9,775.
• 3421 Green Dr., residence, Jaquonna Hardaway, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $751.
• 6100 Mitchell Dr., residence, Adreiana Jones, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5, cash totaling $200, property value unknown.
• 5810 Valley Dr., residence, Donterrio Bryles, 4 p.m. Jan. 7, property value unknown.
72210
• 13600 Otter Creek Pkwy., residence, Shaquiana Holmes, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $3,300.
72211
• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Betty Coleman, 8 a.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $61.
• 301 N. Shackleford Rd., business, Katy Kinkaid, 6 p.m. Jan. 6, cash totaling $300, property valued at $700.
• 200 N. Bowman Rd., business, David Bacon, 1:05 a.m. Jan. 7, property value unknown.
72223
• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Kayla Cunningham, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $1,678.
• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Shanerica Williams, 10 a.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.
• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Cody Velez, 2:48 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $401.
• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Michelle Doughty, 6:13 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $301.
• 307 Miramar Blvd., residence, Jeff Buford, 8:34 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.
72227
• 3 Redcoat Lane, residence, Lori Snyder, 6 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $11,470.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1623 W. 11th St., residence, Doug Schreiber, 8:33 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $685.
• 805 W. 19th St., residence, William Brockman, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $445.
• 117 E. 21st St., residence, Timothy McHugh, midnight Jan. 6, property valued at $1,420.
72116
• 5913 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, unknown, 7:11 a.m. Jan. 3, cash totaling $345, property valued at $1,000.
• 2001 Aztec Dr., residence, Stephanie Henson, 7:10 a.m. Jan. 5, property valued at $2,010.
• 4201 E. McCain Blvd., business, unknown, 10:12 a.m. Jan. 6, property value unknown.
72117
• 709 Mills St., residence, Marilyn Moore, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, 2016, property valued at $20.
72118
• 103 Wisteria Dr., residence, Vernon Glover, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $400.
• 105 Larkspur Lane, residence, Irma Rivas, 6 p.m. Jan. 2, cash totaling $300, property valued at $1,850.
Metro on 01/15/2017
Print Headline: Burglaries
