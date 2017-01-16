Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Hence in the seventh

BEST BET Uncontested in the eighth

LONG SHOT Anmaat in the first

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.5 percent)

MEET 9-27 (33.3 percent)

Confidence ratings

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 Miles, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $7,500

ANMAAT* has not raced since a second-place sprint finish last July at Indiana, but he raced competitively against much better around two turns last season at Oaklawn, and is back with trainer Genaro Garcia. BIG TIRE finished fifth in a key allowance race last month at Turf Paradise, and he is dropping in class for a stable off to a fast start. BIG BEN rallied determinedly when defeating conditioned-claimers at Churchill, and the race produced the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Anmaat;Roman;Garcia;20-1

12 Big Tire;Franco;Diodoro;8-1

6 Big Ben;Johnson;Vance;7-2

10 Primarily Gold;Vazquez;Cates;5-2

5 Ring Necked;St Julien;Caldwell;10-1

2 Commandment;Birzer;Young;20-1

7 Alshujaa;BQuinonez;Young;10-1

11 Fort Aiken;Gallardo;Cristel;15-1

1 Husky Clipper;Osorio;Cox;20-1

8 Summer King;Roman;Chleborad;8-1

9 Perfectly At Home;Sanjur;Vance;12-1

4 King Kid;Pompell;Holthus;20-1

13 Ted's Folly;Franco;Caldwell;15-1

2 Purse $72,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Maiden Special Weight.

RIDETHRUTHESTORM** is a first-time starting colt with a speedy pedigree, and he showed just that in two works at Mountaineer and a fastest of the morning 5-furlong gate drill Dec. 28 at Oaklawn. GLACKEN'S GHOST must draw in from the also eligible list, but he has raced competitively in all five starts, while earning Beyer figures that are slightly above par for this classification. CHECKMATE CHARLIE is a first-time starter who showed terrific speed in his works last summer at Arlington, and he has a local bullet work for connections that win races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Ridethruthestorm;Loveberry;Martin;7-2

14 Glacken's Ghost;Rocco;Robertson;3-1

11 Checkmate Charlie;Felix;Mason;6-1

9 All to Stormy;Canchari;Martin;6-1

8 Quik Way Road;Vazquez;Cates;4-1

7 Coach Nar;Rocco;Swearingen;9-2

12 Celta Vigo;De La Cruz;Witt;10-1

13 Edgy;Sanjur;Roberts;15-1

10 Alvin's Touch;Borel;Howard;15-1

6 Bay's Commander;BQuinonez;Cline;12-1

4 Zapper Dan;Hill;McBride;15-1

2 Reverend Don;ACourt;Petalino;20-1

5 Element I;Perez;Carranza;20-1

1 Jonesboro Boy;Laviolette;Smith;20-1

denotes also-eligible entrants

3 Purse $23,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $7,500.

BLACK SHERRY** finished her 2016 season with two narrow defeats at Prairie Meadows, and she was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn, and all three of her career victories have come with today's rider aboard. MORE THAN KRAZY had a two-race winning streak snapped when tiring late in a one-turn starter allowance at Churchill. She was a five-time winner last year and trainer Karl Broberg appears to have his stable ready to compete. EXPLODEN MOONSHINE is an older class horse who needed her last race at Remington, and she is dropping to the lowest price of her career.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Black Sherry;Felix;McBride;3-1

5 More Than Krazy;Canchari;Broberg;5-2

1a Exploden Moonshine;Pompell;Holthus;4-1

4 Vocalist;Birzer;Martin;6-1

7 Bandolera's Gold;St Julien;Litfin;15-1

3 Artic Vortex;Albarado;Manley;6-1

2 Bandi's Gal;Ortiz;Vance;8-1

8 Ivy Jo;Corbett;Martin;8-1

1 Villainy;Pompell;Holthus;4-1

4 Purse $74,000, 5½ Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Allowance.

GAME TIME DECISION*** finished a close second while nearly 5 lengths clear of third in a useful tuneup at Churchill. She has been good in her two main-track sprint races, and was claimed last time out by high-percentage trainer Brad Cox. MYSTERIOUS MIRACLE has been forwardly placed and competitive in optional-claiming races in Southern California, and her Beyer figures are comparable with the top selection. VICKIE WINS won decisively in a maiden allowance last March at Oaklawn, and benefits from a recent front-running third-place finish at Fair Grounds, which followed a freshening of five months.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Game Time Decision;Albarado;Cox;5-2

8 Mysterious Miracle;Cannon;Colebrook;3-1

2 Vickie Wins;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

6 Arch Arch Baby;Court;Fires;8-1

1 Awesome Music;Kennedy;Anderson;10-1

10 Pinchme I'mdreamin;Loveberry;Manley;10-1

9 Piracy;Ortiz;Moquett;10-1

5 Bet On Bettye;Corbett;Smith;15-1

7 Ol Sanish;Roman;Villafranco;20-1

3 Heavenly Daze;LQuinonez;Hiles;20-1

5 Purse $72,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds, Fillies, Maiden Special Weight.

TRUE BOOTS** was a clear second in a front-running career debut at Churchill, and she is back at one turn after a disappointing two-turn turf effort, and her local works are encouraging. OUR MAJESTY is a daughter of Majesticperfection, who was a sensational sprinter. This filly has bullet works dating back to October at Keeneland, and she has top connections. EXCESSIVESPENDING is shipping from Kentucky on the heels of consecutive front-running second-place finishes, and a slight turn back in distance may help.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 True Boots;Hill;McPeek;9-2

3 Our Majesty;Ortiz;Moquett;10-1

7 Excessivespending;Cannon;Hartman;3-1

11 Treble;Borel;Moquett;12-1

10 Science Fiction;Landeros;Von Hemel;4-1

1 Tiz Twenty Three;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

2 Chevy to the Levy;Sanjur;Vance;15-1

8 Dea Aveta;Rocco;Hobby;8-1

6 Jersey Heist;Canchari;Divito;12-1

9 Salute the Warrior;Albarado;Hartman;12-1

4 Simply Great;Osorio;Shorter;20-1

12 Exquisite Bling;Corbett;Durham;30-1

6 Purse $75,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming.

DOUBLE OURS** was claimed by a sharp outfit when narrowly beaten in a $25,000 claimer at Churchill, and most of his best races have taken place at Oaklawn Park. CONQUEST TWISTER has worked smartly at Oaklawn since a third-place sprint finish against better at Woodbine, and figures closer to the pace in a field with little early speed. STORMY PACIFIC defeated the top selection Nov. 11 at Churchill, and winning rider Robbie Albarado stays aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Double Ours;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

4 Conquest Twister;Ortiz;Moquett;3-1

8 Stormy Pacific;Albarado;Manley;6-1

2 Richie the Bull;Johnson;Gowan;6-1

1 Mister Pollard;Vazquez;Lauer;6-1

5 Hat of Jacks;Court;Kardoush;8-1

6 Operation Stevie;Roman;Contreras;8-1

7 Never Give In;Perez;Puhl;15-1

9 Purely Given;Sanjur;Cristel;8-1

7 Purse $72,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds, Maiden Special Weight.

HENCE**** followed a troubled late-running third-place route finish at Keeneland, with a sharp front-running second-place photo finish loss at Churchill, and subsequent breezes are good and graduation day may be today. TRADING CASH broke last and raced wide through the turn in a deceptive fifth-place sprint debut, and he is adding blinkers and switching to Jose Ortiz. ATTA KID has good works dating back a few months, and he has a route pedigree, and trainer Kelly Von Hemel wins with first-time starters.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Hence;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-5

9 Trading Cash;Ortiz;Moquett;5-1

7 Atta Kid;Corbett;Von Hemel;8-1

5 Cheadle;Sanjur;Fridley;8-1

3 Bowman West;Birzer;Van Berg;12-1

1a Horse Fly;Albarado;Lukas;7-5

2 Gooby;St Julien;Petalino;9-2

6 Cedarville;De La Cruz;Van Meter;15-1

4 Broken Promise;Landeros;Von Hemel;10-1

8 Dirty Day;Johnson;Hartlage;15-1

8 The Smarty Jones. Purse $150,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds.

UNCONTESTED*** won a very fast and key maiden race when winning his career debut at Keeneland, and he has an impressive local work tab since setting a fast pace and tiring to fourth in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club. PETROV followed a decisive 3-length debut victory at Churchill with a narrow loss in the King Swan last month at Aqueduct, and he is bred to improve at route distances and drew a favorable two-turn post. WARRIOR'S CLUB crossed the wire a head in front of the top selection in the Kentucky Jockey Club, and the steadily improving colt has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Uncontested;Hill;Catalano;2-1

1 Petrov;Ortiz;Moquett;5-2

2 Warrior's Club;Albarado;Lukas;7-2

5 Unbridled Eagle;Vazquez;Asmussen;8-1

4 Rowdy the Warrior;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;6-1

7 Romeo O Romeo;Landeros;Williamson;12-1

3 Cu Rahy;Corbett;Durham;15-1

8 Love That Lute;Birzer;Van Berg;20-1

9 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Claiming $15,000.

LANGDARMA*** won an unusually fast $25,000 maiden-claimer at Churchill, and she is well spotted in a conditioned-claiming race and has raced very well in two races with today's rider aboard. PENNINGTON BAYOU was a dead-heat winner of a $50,000 maiden claiming race at Churchill, and he is taking a significant drop after a decent turf effort against starter allowance rivals. SHOOTOUT was beaten a neck in a 1-turn mile at Churchill, and is wheeled back at the same level and is a threat if he holds form for new connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Langdarma;Landeros;Hobby;8-1

3 Pennington Bayou;Canchari;McPeek;3-1

1 Shootout;Roman;Garcia;6-1

8 Hawkshaw;Court;Wiggins;10-1

1a Frenchman Bay;BQuinonez;Garcia;6-1

6 Pat's Shoes;Kennedy;Anderson;10-1

4 Civitavecchio;Ortiz;Asmussen;6-1

2 Tales of War;Vazquez;Lauer;12-1

10 Cosmic Quest;Hill;Catalano;10-1

12 Crush;St Julien;Broberg;20-1

11 Lamu;Franco;Diodoro;15-1

9 Justin Zee;Osorio;Ruiz;15-1

7 Captain's Mast;Lantz;Campbell;15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The early daily double brings two full fields and the first race can easily produce a big-priced winner, and the second race has several first-timers showing plenty in morning works and an also-eligible who is a must-use if he draws into the race. If after this long weekend of action the bank roll is looking thin perhaps the late Pick-3 can be hit with a limited wager. Race 7 may have a single in Hence, and if not, only one or two more should cover the race. The second leg is the Smarty Jones and it is a three-horse race at best. The ninth race drew a12-horse field and is once again a two or three-horse race.

Sports on 01/16/2017