Style: State park puts on dinner and a trial
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
HISTORIC WASHINGTON STATE PARK — On a frigid Hempstead County night earlier this month, gawkers from near and far packed the dimly lighted courthouse here to learn the fate of Henry H. Skaggs, the local man accused of capital murder in the death of his friend, Will Oakes, with a single shot from a .50-caliber pistol, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday's Style section.
Visitors would learn all about Skaggs and others involved in the case during the Trial by Jury Dinner historical re-enactment, which revisits justice in the early days of Arkansas’ statehood after a meal in a restaurant that has been around since 1832.
