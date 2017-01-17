91st General Assembly Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the ninth day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

8:30 a.m. Administrative Rule & Regulation Review Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309. 10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

10 minutes after adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.