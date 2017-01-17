Home / Latest News /
After search, missing hunter located in jail
By The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ala. — Searchers spent time looking for a missing hunter in north Alabama until officers realized he was actually in jail.
Relatives of 50-year-old Randy Keith Holt of Hartselle reported the man missing Monday afternoon after he failed to return from a hunting trip. Holt didn't have a cellphone with him, so no one could contact him or track him.
The Limestone County sheriff's office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, firefighters, dog handlers, a helicopter and others joined in a search.
But officers realized Holt was in the Limestone County jail once they heard his last name. He had been arrested on a public intoxication charge near the search site before the manhunt began.
Authorities say relatives of the man didn't realize he was in custody and reported him missing.
