After search, missing hunter located in jail

ATHENS, Ala. — Searchers spent time looking for a missing hunter in north Alabama until officers realized he was actually in jail.

Relatives of 50-year-old Randy Keith Holt of Hartselle reported the man missing Monday afternoon after he failed to return from a hunting trip. Holt didn't have a cellphone with him, so no one could contact him or track him.

The Limestone County sheriff's office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, firefighters, dog handlers, a helicopter and others joined in a search.

But officers realized Holt was in the Limestone County jail once they heard his last name. He had been arrested on a public intoxication charge near the search site before the manhunt began.

Authorities say relatives of the man didn't realize he was in custody and reported him missing.