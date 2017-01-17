Company seeks dismissal of suit filed after Arkansas inmate's death

TEXARKANA — The company that manages the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana is asking a judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed after the death of a 20-year-old inmate, who was diabetic.

Morgan Angerbauer was jailed last summer on a probation revocation warrant. She died early July 1 of diabetic ketoacidosis, which occurs when there isn't enough insulin in the body.

A nurse at the jail has been charged with negligent homicide in the case, and a separate civil lawsuit against LaSalle Corrections is pending. The Texarkana Gazette reports that LaSalle has filed a motion to dismiss the civil case, arguing that attorneys for Angerbauer's estate have not shown that defendants are liable in the case.