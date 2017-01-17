Home /
Company seeks dismissal of suit filed after Arkansas inmate's death
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:34 a.m.
TEXARKANA — The company that manages the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana is asking a judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed after the death of a 20-year-old inmate, who was diabetic.
Morgan Angerbauer was jailed last summer on a probation revocation warrant. She died early July 1 of diabetic ketoacidosis, which occurs when there isn't enough insulin in the body.
A nurse at the jail has been charged with negligent homicide in the case, and a separate civil lawsuit against LaSalle Corrections is pending. The Texarkana Gazette reports that LaSalle has filed a motion to dismiss the civil case, arguing that attorneys for Angerbauer's estate have not shown that defendants are liable in the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Company seeks dismissal of suit filed after Arkansas inmate's death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.