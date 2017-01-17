Home /
Family: 20 ways to rear a smarter baby
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
Boosting a baby’s IQ doesn’t take much. Sometimes it’s as simple as playing games like “this little piggy.” Seriously. Games such as that teach children to anticipate events.
From reading a book and counting aloud to playing peekaboo and tickling toes — this Wednesday’s Family section offers 20 fun and simple ways a parent can increase their baby’s IQ.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Family: 20 ways to rear a smarter baby
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.