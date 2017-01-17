Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 12:19 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Family: 20 ways to rear a smarter baby

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

Boosting a baby’s IQ doesn’t take much. Sometimes it’s as simple as playing games like “this little piggy.” Seriously. Games such as that teach children to anticipate events.

From reading a book and counting aloud to playing peekaboo and tickling toes — this Wednesday’s Family section offers 20 fun and simple ways a parent can increase their baby’s IQ.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Family: 20 ways to rear a smarter baby

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online