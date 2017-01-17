North Little Rock mom tries to set up meeting with George Strait before son loses hearing

One North Little Rock mom has been writing letters to a country music star to try to persuade him to meet her son.

Julie Pair hasn’t had much luck yet in her efforts for her son, 15-year-old Chase, to meet George Strait, but now she's trying a different outlet: social media.

“I've set up a Facebook page, Let Chase Meet Strait, and it looks like over 2,000 people have viewed his story,” Julie Pair said.

Pair said Chase was born with a birth defect called enlarged vestibular aqueduct syndrome.

“We didn’t discover he was hearing impaired until he was 2, and we later found out about the birth defect,” she said.

Pair said her son’s doctors have told her that his hearing will get worse. She said she’s seen it happen already.

“I’m trying to get his wish fulfilled before he goes completely deaf,” she said. “I want him to be able to hear Mr. Strait’s voice and possibly listen to Mr. Strait sing in person.”

Pair said her son has been a fan of Strait’s for years. “He just loves his music and the whole cowboy thing,” she said. She expects that Chase will go deaf, but she doesn’t know when it will happen.

“I’m just trying to get the word out via social media and hope that Mr. Strait sees Chase’s story and reaches out to us,” she said.

In a letter posted on the Facebook page, Pair addresses Strait directly in the nearly 1,000-word message.

In it, the “mom on a mission,” as she calls herself, tells Chase’s story: how the family discovered Chase was hearing impaired, the course of Chase’s illness and the procedures they have had done to slow its effects. She tells about moving from their home state of Oklahoma to Little Rock so that Chase could attend the Arkansas School for the Deaf. And she asks Strait to answer her plea.

“I know that you are a very busy man and I wouldn’t even normally make a request like this," Pair writes, "but I know that meeting you would mean the world to my son and I am determined to fulfill his dream.”