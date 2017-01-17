Hot Springs man killed in shooting
A Hot Springs man died Sunday night after being shot outside a movie theater, authorities said.
The Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release that officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Behind the Mall Cinema, 4501 Central Ave., to investigate a report of shots fired.
A short time later, 20-year-old Quadryon Gipson was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that authorities believe he received in the parking lot of the theater, police said. Gipson later died.
Cpl. Kirk Zaner, a spokesman for the Police Department, said investigators have spoken with multiple witnesses but have not yet made any arrests.
"They're still trying to piece together what happened," he said, noting a "person of interest" has been identified.
