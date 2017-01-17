Little Rock science guy to make 6th appearance on 'The Tonight Show'

The director of visitor experience at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock is scheduled to make his sixth appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

Kevin Delaney, who also now hosts the Science Channel show Street Science, is set to appear on Friday's episode, which airs at 10:35 p.m. weeknights on KARK.

Delaney made his first appearance on the late-night program in 2014. In subsequent visits, he has walked Fallon through launching a ping pong ball at more than 900 mph and making a giant cloud in the studio.

The appearances, which are all viewable here, have drawn millions of views on YouTube.

In a statement before his last visit to the show last June, Delaney called it an "honor" to go on air.

“Introducing Jimmy and his audience to new science concepts in a fun and dynamic way is such a fun experience," he said then. "I also love representing the Museum of Discovery and Arkansas!”