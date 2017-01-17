Police: 2 Arkansas teens arrested in drive-by shooting

Two Arkansas teens were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Fort Smith on Monday night, authorities said.

Fort Smith police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of North P Street around 11 p.m. after getting a call shots had been fired, according to a news release.

Officers spoke with a 21-year-old woman at the residence who said the driver's side of her 2002 Honda Accord had been struck by several bullets, and police found nine shell casings nearby, the release said.

No one was inside the Accord when it was shot, and no injuries were reported, said spokesman Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

As the 21-year-old was speaking to police, a blue older model GMC pickup drove by, the release said. The woman pointed to the pickup and told the officers the men inside were the ones involved in the shooting.

Police stopped the vehicle and found 18-year-old Heriberto Barroso-Manjarrez of Fort Smith in the driver's seat and 19-year-old Christopher Miller of Fort Smith in the passenger's seat. Authorities also reportedly saw a box of ammunition and several loose rounds inside the vehicle.

Miller then told police he had thrown a gun from the pickup, and officers found a semi-automatic handgun nearby, the release said. The firearm was reported stolen out of Van Buren. Miller also had a bag of a "white powdery substance" on his person, police said.

Miller and Barroso-Manjarrez were taken to Sebastian County jail, and both were booked on a terroristic act charge. Miller was also charged with simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, felony theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both teens are being held without bail.