Arkansas man suspected of robbing women after shopping trips arrested
This article was published today at 3:44 p.m.
A Pine Bluff man has been arrested in connection with four robberies of women who were returning from shopping trips, police said.
According to a news release, police identified and arrested Earl Hall, 58, as a suspect in the robberies, which occurred outside of the victims' homes.
Authorities had speculated that the four different cases might be the work of the same person and warned in a statement before the arrest that the assailant "may be following [women] home from the stores."
In one instance, the robber called the victim a derogatory name while demanding her purse before hitting her on the head and taking it, according to a report. In another case, the report says the man pushed the victim to the ground.
It wasn't clear how Hall was identified as a suspect. He was booked into the Jefferson County jail with bail not yet set.
