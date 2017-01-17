Police: Little Rock man shot in leg, then arrested

A Little Rock man was shot in the leg Monday and then arrested on a theft charge, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, Keivonte Winston, 19, was walking to a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Gaines Street around 4 p.m. Monday when Jvoriee Jashun Howard, 22, drove up in a gray Mustang and shot him in the leg.

When police arrived at the hospital, officers searched the vehicle used to transport Winston there. Inside, they found a gun reported stolen out of Saline County, the report said.

Two others in the car said the weapon belonged to Winston, police said. He was arrested on a charge of felony theft by receiving.

A Little Rock woman’s house was also hit by the gunfire. A bullet reportedly struck the glass in her front door, shattering it.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting at the time of the report. Howard was listed as the suspect.