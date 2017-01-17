Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock man arrested after striking ex-roommate, firing 2 rounds into floor
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:11 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Monday after police say he threatened an ex-roommate with a gun before firing two rounds into the floor.
Officers arrived at the home of 31-year-old Derrick Morgan, located on Moonbeam Trail in southwest Little Rock, shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a police report. It appeared Morgan was upset that his ex-roommate, who moved out two weeks prior, had returned to the residence to pick up her belongings, police said.
Authorities said Morgan hit the victim, then put a handgun to her head before firing two rounds into the floor.
Morgan was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
A court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Little Rock man arrested after striking ex-roommate, firing 2 rounds into floor
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.