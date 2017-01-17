Police: Little Rock man arrested after striking ex-roommate, firing 2 rounds into floor

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday after police say he threatened an ex-roommate with a gun before firing two rounds into the floor.

Officers arrived at the home of 31-year-old Derrick Morgan, located on Moonbeam Trail in southwest Little Rock, shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a police report. It appeared Morgan was upset that his ex-roommate, who moved out two weeks prior, had returned to the residence to pick up her belongings, police said.

Authorities said Morgan hit the victim, then put a handgun to her head before firing two rounds into the floor.

Morgan was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.