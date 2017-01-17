Police: 2 men shot during argument in Pine Bluff; 18-year-old sought

Pine Bluff police are looking for a teen in connection with a shooting that injured two people Thursday night.

According to a police report, Tony Lee Freeman, 18, is wanted in the gunfire that injured Cameron Johnson, 20, and Tony Warren, 18, after the two named him as the shooter.

Freeman is black, stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds, police say.

According to the report, Pine Bluff officers were sent to the 2400 block of West 37th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of gunshots. While the officers were at the scene, Johnson and Warren arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Johnson was shot in the right leg and Warren in the face, according to police. The two men told officers that Freeman shot them during an argument.

Police say they found two bullets and seven bullet casings at the crime scene.

Anyone with information about Freeman is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department detective division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.