AT THE POST

DAY 4 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 9,500

TOTAL HANDLE $3,257,973

ON-TRACK HANDLE $559,592

DAY 5 Thursday, first post at 1:30 p.m. THURSDAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

MONDAY’S STARS

Trainer Ron Moquett won the fifth and sixth races. Moquett, who leads the training standings with 6 victories in 14 starts, won the fifth race with first-time starter Trebel, giving Calvin Borel his first victory of the season. Trebel won the 6-furlong race by 2 lengths over Jersey Heist, with a winning time of 1:10.43 and paid $7, $5 and $3.40. In the sixth race, Moquett won with Conquest Twister with Oaklawn’s leading jockey Jose Ortiz aboard. Conquest Twister’s winning time in the 6-furlong race was 1:09.86 and paid $5.80, $3.60 and $3.00.

JAZZY TUNE

Jazzy Times, third in the $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes Oct. 8 at Santa Anita, will probably make his 4-year-old debut in a second-level allowance race, trainer Brad Cox told the Oaklawn media department on Monday morning. Cox said Jazzy Times joined his barn Jan. 2 after previously being based in Southern California with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. The son of Discreetly Mine is among approximately seven horses Cox trains for one of his newest high-profile clients, Ahmed Zayat (Zayat Stables, LLC), who campaigned 2015 Triple Crown winner and two-time Oaklawn stakes winner (Rebel and Arkansas Derby) American Pharoah. Jazzy Times recorded his first work over the Oaklawn surface Saturday morning, breezing a half-mile in :47.40. The time ranked second of 68 works registered at the distance. “He’s a fast horse,” Cox said. “Fast horses breeze fast, I guess.” Jazzy Times broke his maiden last May at Churchill Downs, but has made his last six starts in Southern California. Jazzy Times ran second in the $100,000 Damascus Stakes Nov. 4 at Santa Anita and ninth in the $300,000 Malibu Stakes (G1) Dec. 26 at Santa Anita after winning the Sprint Championship. “Just a horse that looks like he’ll fit on this circuit, more than anything else,” Cox said, when asked why Zayat moved the horse to the Midwest. Jazzy Times has a 2-2-3 record from eight lifetime starts and earnings of $155,945.

FINAL FURLONG

The track surface was sealed and rated as good Monday morning with fog covering most of the course. Four-time defending Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr. is named on six horses Friday after missing the the first five days of the meeting because of a suspension from the 2016 season. Trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel said Monday that Suddenbreakingnews emerged from his 6-furlong workout Saturday in good shape, getting closer to making his 4-year-old debut. “I was very happy,” Von Hemel said. “Got out of it what we needed, so hopefully, we’ll get to run sometime soon.” Suddenbreakingnews, who won the $500,000 Southwest Stakes a year ago, covered 6 furlongs in 1:13.20. Veteran jockey Tommy Pompell recorded his first career Oaklawn victory in Sunday’s fifth race aboard Rhodium. According to Equibase, LLC, Pompell has 2,416 victories from 19,021 starts. His mounts have earned more than $28 million.

Information for this reported contributed by Oaklawn media department and Democrat-Gazette Press Services.