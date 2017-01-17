Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 2:40 a.m.

Police beat

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Shot up but alive, LR victim identified

Little Rock police have identified the victim of a Sunday night disturbance that resulted in gunshots wounding a man.

In a report released Monday, the agency said Bralon Frazier, 33, of Little Rock was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Izard Street.

The report states that Frazier was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sixteen witnesses were taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning, police said.

No suspects were named at the time of the report, and no arrests have been made.

Metro on 01/17/2017

Print Headline: Police beat

Arkansas Online