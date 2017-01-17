Shot up but alive, LR victim identified

Little Rock police have identified the victim of a Sunday night disturbance that resulted in gunshots wounding a man.

In a report released Monday, the agency said Bralon Frazier, 33, of Little Rock was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Izard Street.

The report states that Frazier was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sixteen witnesses were taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning, police said.

No suspects were named at the time of the report, and no arrests have been made.

