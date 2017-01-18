Arkansas Senate panel OKs delaying start of medical marijuana program

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas Senate committee has advanced legislation to delay the launch of the state's voter-approved medical marijuana program and a proposal to ease a restriction for doctors of eligible patients.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee endorsed a proposal Wednesday to give state agencies until early May rather than March to finalize the rules for the medical pot program. The proposal would also move the deadline for the state to begin accepting dispensary applications from June 1 to July 1.

The committee also advanced a separate proposal to remove a requirement that doctors of eligible patients certify that the benefits of the drug outweigh its risks for the patient. Both measures have already passed the House and now head to the full Senate for a vote.

