Magazine man dies in head-on wreck
This article was published today at 3:25 a.m.
An Arkansas man was killed Monday after his pickup collided with another vehicle head-on while he was driving on a state highway in Logan County, authorities said.
Larry Smith, 49, of Magazine was driving a 1991 Ford Ranger south on Arkansas 23 south of Booneville around 2:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 1998 Chevrolet pickup was traveling the opposite direction and crossed the centerline, hitting Smith's pickup head-on, police said.
Smith suffered fatal injuries. The Chevrolet's driver, 53-year-old Steven Street of Magazine, was injured in the collision and taken to a hospital in Fort Smith, officials said.
01/18/2017
