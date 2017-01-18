Police: Burglar steals $300 from North Little Rock Mexican restaurant

A burglar took about $300 from cash registers inside a North Little Rock Mexican restaurant early Tuesday, according to police.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded at 3:29 a.m. to El Porton at 5021 Warden Road in reference to a burglary alarm.

Responding officers arrived to find that the front door to the patio area had been broken, according to a report.

Police said the restaurant’s registers at the front and drive-thru were knocked off their counters and damaged.

The eatery’s manager, who arrived a short time later, told authorities that about $300 was inside the registers at the time.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.