List of early arrivals reaches 10 for Hogs

Junior-college transfers Brandon Martin, Jonathan Nance and Jeremy Patton joined the team for a few bowl practices in December after the end of the fall semester.

The 10 early enrollees are the most for the Razorbacks under fifth-year Coach Bret Bielema.

The new enrollees are offensive linemen Kirby Adcock, Shane Clenin and Dalton Wagner, outside linebacker Kyrei Fisher, cornerback Korey Hernandez, quarterback Daulton Hyatt and running back Maleek Williams.

Williams, 6-0, 230 pounds, from Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte, is rated the nation's No. 33 running back by ESPN and the No. 14 running back in Florida by Scout. He rushed for 1,294 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior.

Hyatt, 6-4, 180, of Attala (Ala.) Etowah, is rated by ESPN as the nation's No. 9 pocket passer and the No. 150 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 quarterback prospect in Alabama by Scout and he passed for 2,240 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior.

Adcock, 6-5, 300, from Nashville, is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in Arkansas by Scout and is versatile enough to play all five spots on the line. Clenin, 6-5, 295, of Festus (Mo.) Jefferson, is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in Missouri by Scout and the No. 8 player in the state by ESPN.com. Wagner, 6-9, 315, of Spring Grove, Ill., is rated as the No. 4 player in Illinois by 247Sports and the No. 1 tackle in the state by Scout.

Fisher, 6-2, 235, of Tulsa Union, is ranked the No. 11 player in Oklahoma by Rivals and the No. 14 player in the state by 247Sports composite ratings.

Hernandez, 5-10, 170, of Atlanta Cedar Grove, totaled more than 1,000 all-purpose yards as a receiver and special teams player. He is ranked the No. 65 cornerback in the country by ESPN and the No. 71 cornerback by Scout.

-- Tom Murphy

Williams on SEC leadership council

Tailback Rawleigh Williams has been named Arkansas' representative to the SEC's football player leadership council, the conference office announced Tuesday. Williams will be among players from all 14 SEC teams holding their first meeting Feb. 4 in Birmingham, Ala., with conference administrators to discuss issues related to the student-athlete experience and wellness along with providing feedback on proposed NCAA and SEC rules according to a news release.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Texarkana hires Texas high school coach

Texarkana has hired Barry Norton as its new head coach, the Texarkana School District announced Tuesday night.

Norton was the head coach at Texarkana, Texas, for the past 18 seasons, where he was 152-25-1. He led the Tigers to one state championship and 14 playoff appearances.

One of Texarkana's biggest rivals is Texarkana, Texas. It is Texarkana's season-opening game, while it is Texarkana, Texas' second game. Norton's Texarkana, Texas team defeated Texarkana 37-7 last season.

Norton replaces Todd Ledford, who resigned in December. Texarkana went 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the 6A-West Conference.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 01/18/2017