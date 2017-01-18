Teen arrested on arson, murder charges after man, 21, found dead in Arkansas residence

A teen has been arrested on charges including capital murder and arson after a 21-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in an Arkansas residence.

Deputies found Alex Santiago inside a home at 92 County Road 219 northwest of Berryville after being called shortly after 4 p.m. to investigate a "reported murder," the Carroll County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The 17-year-old male suspect was interviewed and then booked into a juvenile detention facility, where he remained Wednesday, the statement said. The youth, whose name was not released, was being held without bail on charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and arson.

Investigators said the victim suffered "obvious trauma" but that the state Medical Examiner had yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

The statement didn't specify why the teen was charged with arson and attempted capital capital murder. A Carroll County spokesman didn't immediately return a message seeking additional information.