Texarkana has hired Barry Norton as its new head coach, the Texarkana School District announced Tuesday night.

Norton was the head coach at Texarkana, Texas, for the past 18 seasons, where he was 152-25-1. He led the Tigers to one state championship and 14 playoff appearances.

One of Texarkana's biggest rivals is Texarkana, Texas. It is Texarkana's season-opening game, while it is Texarkana, Texas' second game. Norton's Texarkana, Texas team defeated Texarkana 37-7 last season.

Norton replaces Todd Ledford, who resigned in December. Texarkana went 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the 6A-West Conference.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 01/18/2017