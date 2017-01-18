Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 5:14 p.m.

Trump hotel bans media during inauguration week

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:29 p.m.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, together with his family, from left, Eric Trump, Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump, waves part of a ribbon after cutting the ribbon during the grand opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Donald Trump and his children hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference to celebrate the grand opening of his new hotel. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in the nation's capital is off limits to media during Inauguration Week.

Patricia Tang, director of sales and marketing for the Trump International in Washington, said Wednesday in a phone interview that media are banned from the hotel grounds through Sunday to protect the privacy of guests.

The hotel opened in September after Trump won a lease from the federal government to renovate the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, a few blocks from the White House.

Tang said she's confident the ban does not violate the hotel's lease with the government or the city's public accommodations laws.

On Tuesday night, a protester suffered burns after trying to light himself on fire outside the hotel.

