3rd candidate runs to lead Democrats

A third candidate has entered the race to become the next leader of the state's Democratic Party.

Joining candidates from the Delta and central Arkansas, nonprofit executive Denise Garner of Fayetteville issued a news release Wednesday announcing that she will seek to succeed party Chairman Vincent Insalaco.

In a phone interview, Garner said she would lead the party to focus on her two biggest priorities: health care and education. Garner also said she hoped to visit every county to help the party get back to its "grass roots." Garner founded the nonprofit Feed Communities in Fayetteville and now serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations.

Insalaco of North Little Rock was appointed to lead the Democratic Party by former Gov. Mike Beebe in 2013. Insalaco announced in December that he would not seek a third term as chairman.

The head of the state party is appointed by the governor when a Democrat is in that office and by a vote of state committee members otherwise.

Democrats lost their grip on the state Legislature for the first time since Reconstruction in 2012, and Republicans took control of the Governor's Mansion in the 2015 election.

House Minority Leader Michael John Gray, D-Augusta, also is seeking the chairman's post. He is joined by Drew Pritt, a political consultant from North Little Rock.

"Competition like this is healthy," said Democratic Party spokesman HL Moody. "When Democrats really have to drill down and debate what we believe in, that's good for us."

At a state committee meeting of the party last month, members voted in favor of rules allowing Insalaco to remain in office until after the 2018 gubernatorial election. Insalaco reiterated at the meeting that he would not seek a third term and would resign in order for the party to have more immediate elections.

Elections for chairman, vice chairmen and secretary will be held March 25, the Democratic Party said earlier this month. The resignation of the officers now in those roles will become effective that day.

