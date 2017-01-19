COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Jan. 19

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present an Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. There will be a featured artist; then the stage will open up to musicians of all styles and skill levels who want to perform. Poets and comedians are also welcome to this family-friendly showcase. To preregister to perform or for more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

Tech Talks Open Forum

RUSSELLVILLE — This month’s Tech Talks open forum, in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Baswell Techionery. Tech Talks is a safe space that allows for the sharing of thoughts, beliefs, questions and comments regarding the topic of the day. For more information, call (479) 880-4358 or email diversity@atu.edu.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. The program will feature Bill Francis from Good Earth. The cost is $15. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday.

Jan. 21

Chili Supper Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — Hope Lutheran Church, 14000 Eden Isle Pike, will have a chili supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit The Call. Chili will be served, plus hot dogs, homemade desserts and drinks. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-6544.

Book Signing

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Staci Duvall, author of How Do I Help My Child: A Mother’s Mission, for a book signing at 2 p.m. Duvall’s son had multiple medical and behavioral maladies most of his childhood, and Duvall’s perseverance led her to an alternative treatment model known as “integrative medicine.” Duvall has worked with all age groups as a licensed teacher, professional school counselor and licensed professional counselor. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Benefit Wrestling Event

MAUMELLE — Championship Wrestling of Arkansas will offer a benefit card at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd. Bell time will be at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit leukemia patient Kaitlyn Ison of Conway. The event will feature former WCW superstar Buff Bagwell, National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm of Pine Bluff, Loverboy Matt Riviera of Russellville and Golden Boy Greg Anthony. Tickets are available at www.cwatickets.com or by calling (479) 518-4191.

Jan. 22

David Hill Presentation

CONWAY — David Hill, vice president of the National Writers Union, UAW Local 1981, will speak at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. A native of Hot Springs, he lives in Arkansas and is finishing work on a book about Hot Springs in the 1960s. Hill will lead a discussion about the challenges of making a living as a freelance writer and share some ideas about solutions. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Jan. 23 and 24

Arts Association Auditions

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association and the Lantern Theatre will hold auditions for two plays at 7 p.m. Monday at the Lantern Theatre, 1021 Van Ronkle St. Callbacks will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The plays are How I Learned to Drive by Paula Vogel, directed by Geneva Galloway, and Hate Mail by Bill Corbett and Kira Obolensky, directed by Jake Whisenant. To audition Monday, actors will be asked to read monologues from the two plays. At the call-backs Tuesday, actors will be asked to read scenes from both plays. For more information, email Galloway at genevaelizabeth@gmail.com or Whisenant at jamesjacob89@gmail.com.

Jan. 24

Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Library will present The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease at 2 p.m. The program is designed to help attendees understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that should be evaluated by a medical professional.

ONGOING

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Dare to Dream Banquet

CONWAY — The second annual Dare to Dream banquet sponsored by Deliver Hope is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Conway Church of the Nazarene, 1501 Scott St. The event includes a dinner, silent and live auctions, and the presentation of the Dare to Dream Award. Residents can submit nominations for the award at deliver-hope.org/dare2dream. Tickets, at $50 each, can be purchased online. Proceeds from the banquet will provide funding for at-risk youth in the area.

Faulkner County Library Annual Service Fair

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library invites community members and service providers to its annual Service Fair from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29. The event offers an opportunity to connect with community members; for organizations to recruit volunteers and new members; and to reach out to people in need. To reserve a table, call the library at (501) 327-7482 and ask for Nancy, or email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise software users Jan. 31 at Arkansas Tech University. QuickBooks for Beginners, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, is for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software. QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics, from 1-4:30 p.m., includes working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports. Computers are provided during each interactive session. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by Jan. 30 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — The sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge to support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

Youth Advocates Resource Network Event

MAYFLOWER — The Youth Advocates Resource Network, or YARN, will sponsor Roots: A Time in History — The Beginning and the Now, a special event celebrating the history of the black race, at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Arkansas 365 S. Special guests will be the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vesper Choir, directed by Michael J. Bates, and Sidney Hopson, known as the ABC girl, who will recite Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

