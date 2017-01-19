Man robbed by 2 with 'sawed-off' firearm at Little Rock home, police say

A Little Rock man told police that he was robbed by two men Wednesday evening as he installed drywall in his garage.

The 49-year-old victim said he was at a home in the 4400 block of Pine Cone Drive at 6:15 p.m. when two assailants, with one wielding a “sawed-off” firearm, approached the garage.

"Gimme all your money," one robber reportedly told the man before the two took $130 in cash, a wallet, a bag containing tools and a circular saw, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robbers were described as black men between the ages of 18 and 20 who stand between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. One wore a red flannel shirt, the victim told authorities

Both fled west on Pine Cone Drive and later headed north on Reck Road, responding officers noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.