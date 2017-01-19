Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 1:13 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.

file-in-this-sunday-jan-1-2017-file-photo-oakland-raiders-quarterback-matt-mcgloin-14-passes-against-the-denver-broncos-in-the-first-half-of-an-nfl-football-game-in-denver-the-raiders-feature-19-players-who-entered-the-league-as-undrafted-free-agents-including-key-contributors-like-possible-playoff-starting-quarterback-matt-mcgloin-running-back-jalen-richard-receiver-seth-roberts-and-left-tackle-donald-penn-ap-photojoe-mahoney-file

FILE - In this Sunday Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. The Raiders feature 19 players who entered the league as undrafted free agents, including key contributors like possible playoff starting quarterback Matt McGloin, running back Jalen Richard, receiver Seth Roberts and left tackle Donald Penn. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday that he spoke with the Raiders. Sisolak is part of an 11-member panel that was appointed by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to study plans for a proposal backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson's company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., to build a domed stadium to lure the Raiders to town.

The proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected to cost $1.9 billion, including $750 million in hotel tax revenue, $650 million from Adelson, and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL. Any relocation to Las Vegas must be approved by three-fourths of NFL team owners.

"I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders," Sisolak said.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online