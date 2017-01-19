State Capitol briefs

Senate panel backs 2 medical-'pot' bills

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Wednesday endorsed two medical-marijuana bills approved Tuesday by the House of Representatives.

House Bill 1026 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, would delay medical-marijuana implementation by 60 days from March 9 to May 8.

It allows the Medical Marijuana Commission the time it needs to come up with sufficient regulations and to allow public comment, House said.

House Bill 1058 by Rep. House is aimed at ensuring that medical-marijuana records -- while confidential -- are not subject to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. The bill also would remove a requirement that doctors determine if the "potential benefits of the medical use of marijuana likely would outweigh the health risks for the qualifying patient."

The bills go to the Senate for further consideration.

-- Brian Fanney

Human-trafficking legislation is urged

About a dozen lawmakers Wednesday supported the need for more legislation to combat human trafficking for the issue's January month of awareness.

The lawmakers were joined by Louise Allison, the executive director of Partners Against Human Trafficking, who said 80 percent of the victims found in the state are born and raised here. The sponsor of a 2013 law that strengthened penalties for traffickers, Rep. David Meeks, R-Conway, said the state went from having some of the weakest laws in the nation to having some of the toughest against human trafficking.

Meeks said there is still room for improvement, and he has filed House Bill 1013 to expand the law against Internet stalking of a child. Rep. James Sturch, R-Batesville, said he is still in the drafting stages of a bill to offer more education for teachers and college students to recognize victims of human trafficking.

-- John Moritz

Christmas Day sale of alcohol proposed

A bill filed in the state Legislature on Wednesday would allow Arkansans to purchase alcohol on Christmas Day.

Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, filed House Bill 1216, which would repeal a law dating back to 1949 making it a Class B misdemeanor to sell "intoxicating liquors" on Christmas.

The law applies to liquor stores -- like the state's Sunday restriction -- as well as bars.

Brown said she got a single call complaining about the law this year, from an older constituent with no relatives who drove to Hot Springs for a "festive holiday meal" only to discover that that law was the same inside the national park.

The lawmaker said it does not make sense that bars can serve patrons on Easter Sunday but have to close on Christmas.

"I just think it's kind if an odd little law that time has passed," Brown said.

-- John Moritz

Seat-belt-fine limit clears Senate 29-0

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to limit fines for violations of the mandatory seat-belt law to $25.

In a 29-0 vote, the Senate sent Senate Bill 102 by Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, to the House for further consideration.

Rice told senators that the Legislature originally intended to limit fines for seat-belt violations to $25, but judges have been allowed to levy additional fines beyond $25 under state law.

People who fail to pay their fines for seat-belt violations on time still can be assessed a late fee under his bill, Rice said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

