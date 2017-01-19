Songwriter, former teacher Corey Smith to play in LR

A birthday celebration for Stevie "ZeroKnight" McCord will feature Jessica Seven, 3 Miles From Providence, Mortalus and Vent, at 8:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

McCord is a promoter and founder of Drastic Measures Productions.

Cuboid, along with opening acts ZTwist, Doug Kramer and Syca, will perform for an "End of the World" party at 9 p.m. Friday.

Corey Smith, plus opening act Hailey Whitters, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 the day of the show.

Smith, a singer-songwriter from Jefferson, Ga., is a former teacher of world history, world geography and guitar at a high school in Gwinnett County, Ga. He has released nine albums since his debut release, Undertones, in 2003. His latest, While the Gettin' Is Good, is his first on a major label, Sugar Hill, which released it in June 2015.

Whitters is a native of Shueyville, Iowa, who moved to Nashville, Tenn., in 2007. She has toured with Randy Houser, Jo Dee Messina, The Casey Donahew Band and Chris Knight.

Revolution Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 812-0090, revroom.com

Adrian + Meredith, along with opening acts Andy Warr and Mandy McBryde, will perform at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Winter Solstice V: A benefit for Lucie's Place, featuring The Velvet Kente Arkestra and DJ Balder will be held at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

Lucie's Place provides shelter, counseling and job training for homeless lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young adults.

Young Gods of America will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

Free World will perform at 10 p.m Friday at the Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Based in Memphis, Free World has performed and recorded since 1987.

The Flatland Funk Donors will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

Seratones will perform at 9 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $12.

Tragikly White will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

Butterfly, featuring Irie Soul, will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

Liquid Kitty will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Thirst N' Howl in Little Rock. Admission is free.

Canvas will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Thirst N' Howl, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189, thirst-n-howl.com

Three Dog Night will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the EACC Fine Arts Center in Forrest City. Tickets are $39.

East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newvastle Road Forrest City, (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, eacc.edu.

