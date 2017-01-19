Teen held in slaying of brother

A 17-year-old Carroll County boy was arrested Tuesday in the death of his brother.

A caller on Tuesday stated that he had found his autistic son "murdered in the living room of his residence" and his other son was in a bedroom watching television, according to a redacted affidavit of probable cause from investigator Jerry Reddick with the Carroll County sheriff's office.

Deputies went to a residence about 4 miles north of Berryville and found the victim "with extensive trauma to his head and a sword sticking out of his mid-section," Reddick wrote.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the victim was Alex Santiago, 21, and he was found at the residence of Robert and Jennifer Keever.

The name of the boy who was under arrest hasn't been released, said Maj. George Frye with the sheriff's office.

The victim was found lying face up on his back, Reddick wrote. A baseball bat covered with blood was found near the body, according to the affidavit.

Investigators interviewed the suspect, who "admitted killing his brother with the baseball bat and stabbing him with the sword," Reddick wrote.

Then the suspect took a shower, changed clothes and went to watch television, the affidavit said.

The suspect also admitted to setting the family's mobile home on fire on April 13, Reddick wrote.

"He stated that he had locked his brother in his room and then poured gasoline on the floor of his room and his parents' room and then set it on fire," the affidavit said.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile-detention facility in a neighboring county, said Tony Rogers, the Carroll County prosecutor. The suspect faces preliminary charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and arson. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

The suspect had his first judicial appearance Tuesday before Carroll County District Judge Dale Ramsey, according to another news release from the sheriff's office.

Ramsey found sufficient probable cause on all charges to have the defendant held without bail until his next scheduled court appearance, according to the release.

The suspect's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 17 in Berryville, Rogers said.

The body of the victim has been sent to the state medical examiner to determine cause and manner of death, according to the news release from the sheriff's office.

Metro on 01/19/2017