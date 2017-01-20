71-year-old Little Rock woman robbed of SUV outside home by armed stranger, police say

A 71-year-old woman was robbed of the SUV she was driving by an armed stranger outside her Little Rock home early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The victim told police she had just pulled into the driveway of her residence in the 6200 block of Senate Drive when a man armed with a silver handgun approached her and demanded she "drop everything," officer Brian Watkins wrote in a report.

The woman responded she did not have anything, and the gunman ordered her to give him her keys, she told police. Then he got in the SUV, a white 2016 Dodge Journey, and fled toward Geyer Springs Road, she said.

Officers reportedly searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.