Sheriff's office investigating death of Arkansas high school student

The Grant County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a Sheridan High School student.

Officials from the Sheridan School District learned of the death of the male pupil Thursday, according to statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, and the entire community at this very difficult time,” the release said.

“Upon learning of this tragedy, the district responded immediately, mobilizing trained crisis counselors and mental health professionals” who will be available to meet with students, faculty and staff in the coming weeks, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death, according to an employee with the agency.

