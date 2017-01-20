Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 20, 2017, 7:14 a.m.

Little Rock man arrested; woman was shot

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

A Little Rock man accused of shooting a woman in an argument over money this month was arrested Wednesday.

Jodeci Norvel, 24, was charged with first-degree battery in the shooting of Linda Thomas, 49, on Jan. 4. Norvel, who had been on parole after being convicted of felony burglary and theft of property, was also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Officers reportedly found Thomas shot multiple times in the 4300 block of West 26th Street. She was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, where she remained in serious condition Thursday, according to police.

An arrest report states that Norvel shot Thomas in an argument over money, and Thomas had reportedly pulled a gun on Norvel one week earlier.

Norvel was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

Metro on 01/20/2017

