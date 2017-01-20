Oliver Miller named an SEC legend

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas center Oliver Miller and former Ole Miss guard Jason Harrison, who played at Little Rock Parkview High School, were announced Friday as SEC legends this year.

Miller and Harrison will be honored at halftime of the Razorbacks' and Rebels' opening games at the SEC Tournament March 8-12 in Nashville, Tenn.

Miller helped the Razorbacks to a 115-24 record during his career and played on conference championship teams all four of his seasons with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas won three consecutive Southwest Conference titles from 1989-91 and won the 1992 SEC title as Miller starred on the inside with Lee Mayberry at point guard and Todd Day on the wing.

Miller ranks ninth on the Razorbacks' career scoring list (1,674 points), third in rebounds (886) and first in blocked shots (345).

Harrison helped Ole Miss win two SEC West titles and play in the NCAA Tournament three times during his career from 1999-2002. He had career averages of 8.1 points and 3.2 assists.

Other SEC legends this year are George Linn (Alabama), Marquis Daniels (Auburn), Matt Bonner (Florida), Jimmy Pitts (Georgia), Keith Bogans (Kentucky), Tasmin Mitchell (LSU), Dontae Jones (Mississippi State), Jon Sundvold (Missouri), Bobby Cremins (South Carolina), Ron Slay (Tennessee), Acie Law (Texas A&M) and Barry Booker (Vanderbilt).