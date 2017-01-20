Police: Arkansas woman 'sucker punched' by gun-wielding man while walking to sister's house

A woman in northeast Arkansas told authorities that she was “sucker punched” by a gun-wielding man while walking to her sister’s house earlier this week.

The victim, a 37-year-old Jonesboro resident, said someone pulled up to her around 5 p.m. Thursday in a silver GMC pickup as she was walking on Meadowbrook Street in Jonesboro.

The woman told a responding officer that the man got her attention before punching her, pulling out a small silver handgun and pointing the weapon at her, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Police said the victim declined to give out any additional information on the confrontation.

Two females and a male were reportedly in the vehicle with the gunman, authorities noted.

The report listed a suspect, though his name did not appear in Craighead County jail records as of Friday afternoon.