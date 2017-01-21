2 sought in killing of Strong man, 41

STRONG -- A Strong man was shot and killed Tuesday morning when men broke into his home, harassed his family and stole his belongings, according to the Union County sheriff 's office.

Curry Bolton, 41, died from his wounds at Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett after being shot at his residence in Strong.

Deputies arrived at the residence about 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a home invasion in which the owner of the residence was shot. En route to the home, deputies learned that Bolton's wife had driven him to the Ashley County Medical Center, 25 miles away in Crossett. Bolton later died at the hospital, police said. The intruders are described as two black men, last seen wearing dark hoodies, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (870) 864-1970.

