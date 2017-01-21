4th-quarter jolt propels Central

Bre'Amber Scott's early three-pointers and Jordan Greenwood's late scoring propelled No. 2 Little Rock Central over No. 4 Conway 82-75 in a 7A-Central Conference game Friday night at the Tiger fieldhouse.

The two Lady Tigers combined for 56 points as Central (15-1, 4-0) won its eighth consecutive game.

Central overcame a 54-46 third-quarter deficit after Conway (15-5 2-2) had scored 11 consecutive points.

"Basketball is a game of runs," Central Coach Michael Green said. "Conway is a good team and they just hit a good spurt where they took the lead. But like I told my girls 'we're going to settle down and we're going to be all right.' "

The Lady Tigers scored the next seven points -- capping the rally with a three-point play by Greenwood, a 5-6 sophomore.

"Defense led to [Greenwood] getting a lot points in the second half," said Scott, who hit 3 three-pointers and scored 15 points in the opening quarter. "She got a couple of steals back-to-back in the third quarter and she was just on the rest of the night."

Greenwood finished with 26 points -- 16 in the fourth quarter -- to go along with 5 assists and 3 steals.

"Jordan shot the ball extremely well and that's something she had been struggling with," Green said. "When she's shooting the ball well, she takes the pressure off Bre and you can't just concentrate on one girl. She did a good job of handling the ball, made some nice passes and she played good defense. She did it all."

Greenwood hit back-to-back lay ups to put Central up 63-59 with 5:19 remaining. Conway had one last push and retook the lead on Jacie Higgins' lay up with 3:56 left.

But Central scored the next six points and 11 of the next 13 to take control.

Higgins led Conway with 26 points while Fut'ra Banks scored 20 and grabbed 15 rebounds. Savannah Lowe scored 19. All three are seniors.

Junior Erynn added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Central. Abigayle Jackson led the Lady Tigers with 10 rebounds while Scott grabbed nine.

CONWAY (75)

Evans 1 0-0 3, Banks 5 9-14 20, Higgins 9 5-7 26, Lowe 7 2-3 19, Smith 2 0-1 5, A. Wells 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Yelder 1 0-0 2, B. Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-25 75.

CENTRAL (82)

Barnum 5 3-3 13, Scott 10 6-7 30, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Greenwood 8 7-10 26, Perry 2 2-4 7, Hall 1 0-0 2, Lewis 0 0-0 0, T. Jackson 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 18-24 82.

Conway (15-5);12 20 25 18 -- 75

Central (15-1);17 21 15 29 -- 82

Three-point goals -- Conway 9 (Higgins 3, Lowe 3, Smith, Banks, Evans); Central 8 (Scott 4, Greenwood 3, Perry). Team fouls -- Conway 20, Central 16. Fouled out -- Smith, Jackson.

Sports on 01/21/2017