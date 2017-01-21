Har-Ber survives overtime scare from Fayetteville

SPRINGDALE -- Six lead changes in the fourth quarter weren't enough to decide a winner Friday night. It took one more in overtime for Springdale Har-Ber to survive Fayetteville.

Tylor Perry made a free throw with 12 seconds left to give the Wildcats a 60-59 lead. The Bulldogs had two chances to win in the final five seconds, but both shots came up empty.

Har-Ber moves to 5-0 in 7A-West play.

"We were just happy to be ahead at the end," Har-Ber Coach Scott Bowlin said. "Those are goods wins for us. We'll take it. Survive and advance. It was a team win. That's how you win games."

Fayetteville hit 8-of-12 three-pointers in the first quarter and jumped out to a 24-18 lead. The Bulldogs took a 13-point lead into halftime behind a 13-of-24 shooting effort.

Perry, a sophomore, said there was no panic by his team at the break.

"We just knew we had to defend better," he said. "We knew they were on fire, and we had to defend them or we were going to lose the game. We played Har-Ber basketball the second half."

Perry finished with 13 points, but Ryan Taylor provided a big lift with a team-high 14 points .

Tyler Roth, who finished with a game-high 17 points, scored the lone basket for Fayetteville in overtime, tying the game at 59-59.

After Perry's free throw gave Har-Ber the lead, Caleb Finney missed long for Fayetteville. Roth rebounded but left the putback just short.

"There's really not a plan. You just try to stay in front of them," Bowlin said of the final play. "You hope they miss. We've lost games like that before since I've been here."

Friday snapped a streak of three consecutive 20-point games for Perry, but he'll take the victory.

"It was very big," he said. "Fayetteville's a good team. They were down and really needed this win badly. It was good for us to get a win and get better."

Collin Cooper scored 16 points for the Bulldogs, knocking down 3 three-pointers. Zane King added 11 points for Har-Ber, including a baseline dunk during the Wildcats' comeback.

Har-Ber, now 14-5 and the lone undefeated team in the 7A-West, travels to Van Buren on Tuesday.

Girls

Fayetteville 63, Springdale Har-Ber 36

The Lady Bulldogs jumped to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back, cruising to their fifth victory in 7A-West play. Jasmine Franklin led Fayetteville with 12 points while Sasha Goforth and Maya Mayberry each added 11.

Fayetteville came out hot from three-point range, hitting 6 of 9 in the first quarter to race out to a 22-5 lead after one quarter. Coach Vic Rimmer's club shot 51 percent in the victory.

Dachelle Terry led Har-Ber with 12 points, six in the fourth quarter.

Sports on 01/21/2017