44-year-old Arkansas man dies in car wreck

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police say a 44-year-old Sherwood man has been killed in a car crash in Pulaski County.

State police said in a preliminary crash summary that Albert Anderson was killed Saturday afternoon after his SUV apparently struck a car parked on the emergency shoulder of Interstate 40. A 36-year old passenger in the SUV was also injured and taken to a Little Rock hospital.

Police say Anderson was traveling on Interstate 40 westbound and approached a vehicle that had parked on the emergency shoulder.

The report says Anderson failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck the car on the shoulder from behind.

The report says it was cloudy and the road condition was dry.