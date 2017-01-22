Gunpoint abduction reported

Fort Smith police on Friday arrested four people in their investigation of the armed abduction and beating of a man.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the McDonald's at 2221 Grand Ave., where Gustavo Olivares had called for help, according to a police report.

Olivares, 35, said he'd fled to the restaurant after escaping a house at 3017 Hardie Ave. He said two men had tied him up at the residence and beaten him after abducting him at gunpoint about three hours earlier.

Police said Olivares had two broken bones in his face, as well as numerous cuts and bruises. He was hospitalized and released Friday.

Olivares said the two men pulled up in a gray Chevrolet Silverado in the 1400 block of North 11th Street, pointed guns at him and forced him into the vehicle. The men accused Olivares of stealing a package from them, the report states.

Olivares told investigators that he heard the two men talking to two women while he was tied up at the house on Hardie Avenue about 2 miles from North 11th Street, according to the report.

Fort Smith police found Manuel Gonzalez, 26, driving the Silverado and arrested him about 3:15 p.m. in a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive. Officers reported finding an AK-47 rifle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the pickup. Gonzalez was charged with first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree battery and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

A woman in the pickup was also arrested. Danielle Smedley, 21, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police found and arrested Jorge Jiminez, 41, about 6 p.m. at Baymont Inn & Suites at 2123 Burnham Road in Fort Smith, the report states. Officers reported finding methamphetamine and two guns in his room. Jiminez was charged with first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree battery and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Police also arrested Amanda Hartsell, 25, in the hotel room. She was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Fort Smith police spokesman Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said in a news release that an investigation is ongoing. He had not returned calls seeking further information late Saturday.

Jiminez, Gonzalez, Smedley and Hartsell were each being held at the Sebastian County jail.

